Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.91.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.08. 136,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,337. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

