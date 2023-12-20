Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.33

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 230045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

