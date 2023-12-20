Casper One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.05 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $473.48 million and $7.05 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,245,082,218 coins and its circulating supply is 11,626,908,274 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,242,620,051 with 11,624,570,405 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04051405 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,631,390.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

