CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0530 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and $2.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.75 or 0.99979588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003622 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05227671 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $1,987,577.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

