CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 191,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 503,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

