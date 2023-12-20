Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $20.98. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 28,216 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

