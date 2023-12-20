Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 269796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

