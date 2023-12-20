Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 269796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
