Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 345,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,810. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,998 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 284,960 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

