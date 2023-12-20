Citigroup Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,664,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,363,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

