City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $300.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 423016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.10).

City of London Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.35. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,146.15 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. City of London’s payout ratio is presently 15,384.62%.

Insider Activity at City of London

About City of London

In other City of London news, insider Robert Edward (Ted) Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.12), for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,610.22). 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

