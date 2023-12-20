Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

