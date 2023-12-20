Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.