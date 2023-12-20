Comparing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 12.22% 19.63% 12.14% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and Safety Shot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 4.09 $120.94 million $4.95 28.11 Safety Shot $6.20 million 28.52 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -6.25

Analyst Ratings

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter Parfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Safety Shot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

