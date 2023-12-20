Comparing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 14.16 $216.00 million $6.42 29.28 BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A $8.49 million N/A N/A

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shockwave Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44% BlueRiver Acquisition N/A -24.55% -1.70%

Risk and Volatility

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueRiver Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shockwave Medical and BlueRiver Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 7 0 2.78 BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $263.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

