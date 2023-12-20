Compound Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $50.50 or 0.00116281 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $406.54 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00034090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,755 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,035.96970261 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.69905396 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $35,663,377.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

