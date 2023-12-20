Conflux Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $675.45 million and approximately $55.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,596.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00159898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00525913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00399820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00113197 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553,524,363 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,553,304,397.0032573 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18129085 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $35,288,857.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.