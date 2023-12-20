Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 103700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

