Contrasting Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $767.51 million 1.85 $218.28 million $1.33 8.87 Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.24 $12.22 million $3.29 6.84

Profitability

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 15.07% 7.77% 0.79% Harleysville Financial 33.36% 14.52% 1.44%

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hope Bancorp pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Harleysville Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hope Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.25%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Hope Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

