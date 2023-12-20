Contrasting MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) & SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MidCap Financial Investment and SRH Total Return Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than SRH Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 32.40% 11.51% 4.58% SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and SRH Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and SRH Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.85 $1.29 million $1.33 10.21 SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

Volatility & Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SRH Total Return Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats SRH Total Return Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend-paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed-income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is domiciled in the United States.

