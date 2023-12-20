Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 4,174 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $96,461.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 811,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

