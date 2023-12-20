CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 63,272 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

