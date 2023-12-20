Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $164.57 million and approximately $111.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

