Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). Approximately 24,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 66,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Creightons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Forster sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,073.48). 61.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

