Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 3.6%

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.30 ($1.13). 638,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 394,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.09).

Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.68 million, a P/E ratio of -595.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

