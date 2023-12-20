CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.17

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.17 and traded as high as $32.33. CVR Energy shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 998,525 shares.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

