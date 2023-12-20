CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 373,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,064,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $95.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

