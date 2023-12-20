Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 98,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

