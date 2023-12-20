Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 2,443,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588,722. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

