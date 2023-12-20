Decred Price Tops $14.76 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $14.76 or 0.00034005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $232.14 million and $1.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00115179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,723,666 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

