DeFiChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $123.89 million and $4.56 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,095,831,450 coins and its circulating supply is 840,017,708 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

