Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. 454,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 763,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,258 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Creative Planning raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

