Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 6.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 34,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 44,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,903,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,035,403.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,903,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,035,403.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simrat Randhawa acquired 2,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,670 shares of company stock worth $757,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

