Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 1,129,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,050,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

