Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 64,838,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 55,646,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.