Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.98. 19,759,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,380,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,404,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $14,202,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 439,995 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

