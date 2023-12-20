Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

EGBN traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,186. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $900.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

