Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

