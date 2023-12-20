Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 130,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
