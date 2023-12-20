Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 130,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

