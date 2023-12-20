Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETX opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

