Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

