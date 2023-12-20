Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

