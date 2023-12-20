Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
