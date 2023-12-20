Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

