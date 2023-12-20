Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

EXG stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

