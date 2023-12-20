Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EXG stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.