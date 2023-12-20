Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
