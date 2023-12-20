ELIS Price Down 6.1% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $206.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.70 or 1.00009986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003606 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03042408 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,067.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

