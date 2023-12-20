ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 9,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,385. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

