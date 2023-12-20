Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE:EPAC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 358,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

