ERC20 Market Cap Tops $8.44 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $1,052.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,696.81 or 1.00022759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003613 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00795119 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $140.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.