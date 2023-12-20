Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.43 or 0.00046402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $156.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00161484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.13 or 0.00527302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00394906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00113311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,621,694 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

