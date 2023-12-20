Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,193.63 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ethereum has a market cap of $259.98 billion and approximately $12.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,193.63 or 0.05031721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 118,514,622 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

