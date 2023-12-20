EthereumFair (ETF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.25369081 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,875,090.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

